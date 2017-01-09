Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module
Edit Module
  • Party of the Year 2016

    Party of the Year benefiting the History Museum on the Square. December 31, 2016. Hotel Vandivort. Photos by...

  • Night for the Nutcracker 2016

    Springfield Ballet's Night for the Nutcracker. December 15, 2016. Hotel Vandivort. Photos by Taylor Vinson.

  • Holden Holiday Party 2016

    Holden Holiday Party benefiting multiple 417-land children's charities. December 4, 2016. Holden home. Photos by...

  • Chips for Charity 2016

    Chips for Charity benefiting the Hamels Foundation. Hotel Vandivort. December 3, 2016. Photos by Kelsey Coombs.

  • Cup O' Cheer 2016

    Cup O' Cheer Holiday Homes Tour benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities. November 18, 2016. Photos by...

  • Springfield Black Tie Gala 2016

    Black Tie Gala benefiting local and statewide charities serving the LGBT community. November 12, 2016....

  • Glamping for Camping 2016

    Glamping for Camping benefiting Camp Barnabas. November 11, 2016. White River Conference Center. Photos by Alex...

  • Colors of Hope Gala 2016

    Colors of Hope Gala benefiting the Mercy Foundation. University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center. November 5,...

  • Blue Jay Bash 2016

    Blue Jay Bash benefiting the Greenwood Laboratory School. Ramada Oasis Hotel & Convention Center. November 5,...

  • Friday Night TV Dinner 2016

    Friday Night TV Dinner presented by OPT. Touch Restaurant & Oyster House. November 4, 2016. Photos by Gabby...

  • Genes and Jazz 2016

    Genes and Jazz benefiting the Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks. 425 Downtown. October 20, 2016. Photos by Alex...

  • 7th Annual Hall of Fame Luncheon

    Hall of Fame Luncheon benefiting Springfield Public Schools. White River Conference Center. October 20, 2016....

  • 417 Magazine's October Cooking Class

    417 Magazine's October Cooking Class featured Patty Wingo of Simply Delicious Catering and was hosted by Metro...

  • Hooked on Dance 2016

    Hooked on Dance benefiting the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. University Plaza Convention Center....

  • Game Day 2016

    Game Day benefiting Lost & Found Grief Center. October 1, 2016. Springfield Brewing Company. Photos by Alex...

Edit Module

Edit Module
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Sign up for our newsletters Follow us on Instagram
Edit Module
417 Blog
Edit Module
  • Faces of 417-Land 2017

    Here’s your chance to get to know the local business owners who keep our city running. Whether they’re a...

  • Cheers!

    We dive into 417-land's growing cocktail culture.

  • Ticket to Ride

    Marty Scott shares his story of the long and winding road that led him to stardom as George Harrison in...

  • Off the Beaten Path

    Leave the winter chills behind for a little urban adventure in sunny San Diego.

  • Kansas City, Here I Come

    With the eighth annual Restaurant Week and the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, this is the perfect month to...

  • Pint-Sized Play

    Itty Bitty City is redefining playtime for 417-land’s smallest citizens. Writer Lillian Stone took the grand...

  • Brain Power

    Expand your child’s educational horizons with innovative programs in 417-land. Whether your kiddo is...

  • Triple Scoop of Weaving

    We recruited the crafty help of Art Director Abby Gust to take a stab at Springfieldian Rachel Denbow’s...

  • New Year, New Hobby

    Cross something off your resolutions list, and start the year off right with a little self-improvement. No...

  • The Eagles Have Landed

    Winter is here, bringing with it cooler temps and numerous migrating bald eagles. Find out what brings the...

  • A Reason to Celebrate

    Everybody deserves a special birthday, no matter where they are. The Confetti Foundation brings birthday...

  • The Shaman Next Door

    Shane Knox has served 417-land as a modern-day shaman since he was 15. Despite his non-traditional beliefs, Knox...

  • 5 Best Sledding Hills

    Resist the urge to hibernate indoors after a snowstorm hits. There’s fun to be had and hills to be conquered,...

  • Best Winter Ever in 417-Land

    We rounded up 46 glorious ways to embrace the chill and fall in love with the season.

  • The Season of Giving

    Join in the holiday spirit this month by giving back to some of 417-land’s local nonprofits. All of your...

Edit Module
  • 417 Magazine Cooking Class: A Touch of Class

    Restaurateur Mike Jalili is sharing the recipes behind some of the most popular dishes at his three restaurants:...

  • Higher Grounds

    With caramel-laced frappes oozing with sugary sweetness and strong shots of creamy espresso, coffee is alive and...

  • 7 Good Things

    These seven dishes or drinks have passed our taste buds this month and made us rave. They are ranked by level of...

  • Aloha on a Plate

    The Big Island Grill Hawaiian BBQ offers up tropical tastes with an Asian flair on a menu that’s packed with a...

  • Hot Tamale

    When homemade tamales drew praise from friends and family, their maker decided to create a tasty business.

  • Cooking Up Some Comfort

    Whether you’re making a cozy weeknight meal or cooking up a storm to feed the masses during a Sunday football...

  • The Perfect Affogato

    Sip on our Drink of the Month at Ben's on the Square in Ozark.

  • Campfire Cookie

    Find our Yum of the Month at Sugar Leaf Bakery & Café.

  • Old World New Tastes

    Inspired by traditional Italian cuisine, the folks behind Nonna’s are mixing things up with a new chef’s...

  • 7 Good Things

    These seven dishes or drinks have passed our taste buds this month and made us rave. They are ranked by level of...

  • A Seat at the Table

    The chef’s table at Metropolitan Farmer has been one of the best-kept dining secrets in Springfield. Until now.

  • Cheese 101

    Our editorial art coordinator, Vivian Wheeler, heads to Terrell Creek Farm to learn how to make cheese.

  • Divine Desserts

    The Trappist monks of Ava’s Assumption Abbey are making believers out of fruitcake cynics around the globe.

  • Whisky’d Ginger

    Sip our Drink of the Month at Mane Salon & Social House.

  • The Cranish

    Find our Yum of the Month at Elle’s Patisserie, 1454 E. Cherry St., Springfield, 417-832-2171.

Edit Module
  • How to Wear Chunky Knits

    This season’s knit pieces go way beyond the tried-and-true sweater. We asked local style gurus how to make the...

  • Behind the Design

    As 417 Magazine’s Creative Director, I pull inspiration from all over. Design is a passion of mine, and when...

  • Winter Whites and Nudes

    The rule “don’t wear white after Labor Day” is old news. Three local style experts share their tips on how...

  • Hat Hair No More

    Have your hat and wear it, too.

  • Jewels for the Community

    A Five Pound Apparel customer favorite, the JaxKelly jewelry line embodies the importance of small business and...

  • Behind the Design

    Creative Director Heather Kane curates holiday gift ideas for the man in your life.

  • No Place Like Helton's

    With decades of experience in the furniture and upholstery business, Helton’s Home Furnishings Inc. is a...

  • Pouf There It Is

    There’s no denying you’ll want to give these fluff balls a little squeeze as you pass by them at local...

  • Lip Color Picks

    Pucker up in this season’s must-have lip colors from the Jane Ireldale line.

  • The Little Things

    Be the savviest Santa of all with these tiny stocking stuffers that pack a serious punch.

  • Walk the Line

    Sleek lines layered with contrasting textures in neutrals, rusty oranges and reds take to the streets in these...

  • Plaid Guys Pillow Company

    What started as a casual art project turned into a thriving business, prompting two local businessmen to close...

  • Behind the Design

    As 417 Magazine’s Creative Director, I pull inspiration from all over. Design is a passion of mine, and when...

  • Legacy of Style

    Landmark design firm James Décor is marking its 70th year in business—and freshening things up to celebrate.

  • Crowd Pleasers

    Dark woods, rich blacks and grays are the perfect backdrops for fall foods on your tabletops this season. Add a...

Edit Module
  • 417 Magazine Cooking Class: A Touch of Class

    Restaurateur Mike Jalili is sharing the recipes behind some of the most popular dishes at his three restaurants:...

  • Cheese 101

    Our editorial art coordinator, Vivian Wheeler, heads to Terrell Creek Farm to learn how to make cheese.

  • Cooking Up Some Comfort

    Whether you’re making a cozy weeknight meal or cooking up a storm to feed the masses during a Sunday football...

  • Broc Your Socks Off

    A local farmer shares how to grow the best broccoli in our 417-land climate, and we share four locally created...

  • Berry Blast

    Veggies and poultry aren’t the only foods that shine at Thanksgiving. Work some color—and flavor—into your...

  • Cooking Class with Chef Patty Wingo

    Join Chef Patty Wingo in the kitchen for a feast full of fall flavors, including autumn bisque, kale salad,...

  • Blast from the Past

    After reminiscing about old recipes, a group of 417-land friends gathered for a throwback casserole party...

  • You Brew You

    With potlucks and tailgating season right around the corner, why not forgo store-bought suds in favor of your...

  • Breaking Bread

    When your next dinner party rolls around, treat your guests to the ultimate in comfort food with a batch of...

  • Grow a Pear

    Just when you thought the fresh juicy fruits of summer were gone, pears plop in to save the day. Learn about...

  • Cooking Class with Level 2 Steakhouse

    Jump into the kitchen with Chef Jeff Luzius from Level 2 Steakhouse at this month’s cooking class, featuring...

  • Cooking with Abuela

    We head to La Michoacana, a Mexican grocery store and restaurant in Monett, to share a bit of cooking and...

  • You Say Tomato

    Tomato season is here, and the freshest way to get a bite out of summer’s best fruit (sorry, watermelon) is to...

  • Patriotic Pies

    Use the season’s freshest berries and a little creativity to wow your family and friends with these festive...

  • Keep it Fresh

    Two local families are changing the salsa game. This summer, check out their tips for making your own.

Edit Module
  • 5 Best Sledding Hills

    Resist the urge to hibernate indoors after a snowstorm hits. There’s fun to be had and hills to be conquered,...

  • 5 Best Santas

    It’s official: Santa Claus is coming to town. We’ve made a list, fact-checked it twice and rounded up the...

  • 5 Best Chicken Sandwiches

    Shake up your burger-and-fries routine this fall by biting into savory, delicious (and often fried) chicken...

  • 5 Best Reubens

    We’ve rounded up the five best places to chow down on these perfectly messy sammies in 417-land.

  • 5 Best Spots for Stand-Up Paddleboarding

    Looking to explore local waterways? Float in style on a stand-up paddleboard. We spoke with Joe Alfafara, owner...

  • 5 Best Summertime Brews

    The dog days of summer don’t stand a chance against these local libations. Quench your thirst with our list of...

  • 5 Best Swimming Holes

    417-land is rich with opportunities to make a splash in all-natural wonders. This summer, ditch the crowded...

  • 5 Best Memorial Day Float Trips

    Go off the grid this Memorial Day Weekend. Ditch your smartphone and check out our five best nearby floats to...

  • 5 Best Places to Buy Amazing Greeting Cards

    No gift is complete without a card, and luckily these five local shops have plenty of choices that showcase your...

  • 5 Best Public Golf Courses

    With spring just around the corner, it’s time to tee up. We’ve found the five best public courses where you...

  • 5 Best Mushroom Soups to Warm Your Winter

    Fill your belly with something hot and hearty this month. We found five luscious meat-free mushroom soups that...

  • 5 Best Happy Hour Bites

    It’s the wind down to the day and the start of a good night—it’s happy hour. The Queen City and its...

  • 5 Best Christmas Light Road Trips

    ‘Tis the season of colors that won’t quit. This year, check out the holiday twinkle of the best light...

  • 5 Best Fries

    They’re crispy, they’re crunchy and they’re perfectly salty. They can be dipped in ketchup, plunged in...

  • 5 Best Places to Watch a Sunrise

    We searched all through 417-land and nearby to find the best spots to catch the first rays of the day.

Edit Module